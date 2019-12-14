Other States

Uddhav Thackeray rejigs portfolios of NCP’s Patil and Bhujbal

File photo of NCP leader Jayant Patil.

File photo of NCP leader Jayant Patil.   | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

As per new arrangement, Irrigation department was shifted to Mr. Patil while Mr. Bhujbal got Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and Minority Welfare ministries.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday rearranged some portfolios which were allotted to NCP ministers Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday.

On December 12, Mr. Patil was allocated Finance and Planning, Housing, Public Health, Co-operation, Food & Civil Supplies, Labour and Minority Welfare ministries.

Mr. Bhujbal was assigned Irrigation, Rural Development, Social Justice, Excise, Skill Development, Food and Drug Administration.

As per new arrangement, Irrigation department was shifted to Mr. Patil while Mr. Bhujbal got Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and Minority Welfare ministries, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

Mr. Thackeray, who heads the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, had taken oath as chief minister on November 28 alongside six ministers -- two each from the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

On December 12, the Shiv Sena was allotted crucial portfolios of Home, Industries, Urban Development. The NCP landed Finance and the Congress the Revenue.

The expansion of the Cabinet is likely to take place after the winter session of the State legislature ends on December 21.

