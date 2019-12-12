Maharashtra portfolios: Shiv Sena gets Home, NCP Finance, Congress Revenue and PWD

Fifteen days after the swearing-in ceremony in Maharashtra, the government has finally announced the portfolio distribution in the State on December 12, ahead of the winter session of the State legislature that is to begin from December 16.

At present six Ministers will handle all portfolios and Cabinet expansion will take place after the session.

While Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has not taken any portfolio, Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde will be the new Home Minister. Apart from Home, Mr. Shinde will handle Urban Development, Environment, Water supply and Sanitation, Tourism, MSRDC and Parliamentary Affairs.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi’s second largest partner Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP’s) Jayant Patil will handle Finance and Planning. He will also handle Housing, Public Health, Cooperation, Minority Affairs, Foof and Civil Supplies and Labour.

Congress Minister Balasaheb Thorat will handle Revenue, Power, Medical Education, School Education and Animal Husbandry and Fisheries.

Industries, Higher Education, Agriculture, Transport, Horticulture will be with Shiv Sena’s Subhash Desai. While Chhagan Bhujbal of the NCP will handle Rural development, Irrigation, Social Justice, Excise, Skill Development and FDA.

Nitin Raut of Congress will have OBC department, Tribal welfare, PWD, Relief and Rehabilitation, Women and Child Welfare, Social Justice and Textile.