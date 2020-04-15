Two more deaths, 56 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat

Two more persons died of coronavirus in Gujarat, taking the death toll in the State to 30, the State Health Department said on Wednesday. The victims included a 14-year-old girl from Vadodara and a 45-year-old woman from Surat, it said.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 695 as 56 more people were found infected with the disease on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 42 were reported from Ahmedabad, six from Surat, three each from Vadodara and Panchmahal, and each from Botad and Kheda, it said.
With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad has gone up to 404, followed by Vadodara (116), the Health Department said.
Botad and Kheda districts reported their first coronavirus cases on Wednesday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.