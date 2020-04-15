Two more deaths, 56 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat

Two more persons died of coronavirus in Gujarat, taking the death toll in the State to 30, the State Health Department said on Wednesday. The victims included a 14-year-old girl from Vadodara and a 45-year-old woman from Surat, it said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 695 as 56 more people were found infected with the disease on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 42 were reported from Ahmedabad, six from Surat, three each from Vadodara and Panchmahal, and each from Botad and Kheda, it said.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad has gone up to 404, followed by Vadodara (116), the Health Department said.

Botad and Kheda districts reported their first coronavirus cases on Wednesday.