Two more COVID-19 deaths in Punjab, one in Haryana

Punjab on Wednesday reported two more COVID-19 related deaths taking the tally to 27 while 75 cases had surfaced taking the count to 1,526, according to an official statement.

The patients who died were from Jalandhar and Patiala districts. The Health department said the major chunk of cases — 18 — were reported from Moga district with Tarn Taran recording 16, Amritsar 13 and Patiala, Mansa, Sangrur and Fathegarh Sahib districts two each.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said there had been a spike in cases after Punjabis started coming back from Rajasthan and Maharashtra. “Of the 4,200-odd persons who had returned from Nanded, 969 had tested positive, though only 23 of them were symptomatic,” he said.

Also read: Punjab bars police with health issues, young children from front-line duty

In Haryana, one death was reported taking the total to seven, while 46 cases surfaced taking the tally to 594, according to a government statement.

In Union Territory Chandigarh, five fresh cases have surfaced taking the tally to 120. The Chandigarh administration has decided to enhance the VAT by 5% on petrol and diesel, said an official statement. The price of petrol will now be ₹68.62 per litre and diesel ₹62.02 per litre.