Other States

Two militants killed in Shopian gunfight

The encounter took place at Khawjapora Reban area in the Zainapora belt early on Monday morning when the security forces cordoned off a village

Two militants, who were encircled and engaged in a gunfight in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday, have been killed and weapons recovered, according to the Army spokesperson.

An official said the encounter with the militants broke out at Khawjapora Reban area in the Zainapora belt early in the morning when the security forces cordoned off a village.

The Jammu and Kashmir police, the Army and the CRPF are jointly carrying out the operation.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 9, 2020 12:26:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/two-militants-killed-in-shopian-gunfight/article31021806.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY