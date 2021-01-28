Two killed, one injured as gunmen open fire on villagers in Assam

Two persons, including a woman, were killed and one was injured after unidentified gunmen opened indiscriminate fire in a village in Karbi Anglong district of Assam, police said on Thursday.
The incident happened in Kharnaidisa village near Dhansiri on Wednesday night when the villagers were celebrating Bushu Dima festival, Karbi Anglong Superintendent of Police Debajit Deori told PTI.
The two deceased were identified as Amit Nunisa (42) and Alota Maibongsa (60), he said.
Ashit Phonglosa (25), who sustained bullet injury on his left hand, was admitted to a hospital and stated to be out of danger.
An investigation has been initiated, the SP said.
Militant outfit Dimasa National Liberation Army was suspected to be behind the incident.
