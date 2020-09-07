Two killed in bomb blast in West Bengal

Police yet to ascertain the cause of the explosion

Two persons were killed and one injured in a crude bomb explosion on Sunday evening at Kamarhati in North 24 Parganas’ Barrackpore Subdivision. The explosion occurred at ward number 2 of Kamarhati Municipality in the Golaghat area.

The victims, two young men, were rushed to the Sagar Dutt Hospital, where the doctors declared them dead. The deceased were identified as Sheikh Raju, 35, and Mohammad Sahid.

Senior officers of the Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj Barma reached the spot and collected evidence from the site of the explosion.

The explosion occurred inside a house which collapsed. Clothes, parts of furniture and blood stains were found all over the room inside the house. While the police are yet to ascertain the cause of the explosion the Barrackpore subdivision in North 24 Parganas districts has become a hub of political violence since 2019. Former Trinamool Congress lawmaker Arjun Singh, won the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat in 2019 on a BJP ticket after switching over from the Trinamool Congress.

The region has routinely witnessed violent clashes between supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP. The BJP leadership has accused the police of targeting party workers in the region.