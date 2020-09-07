Two killed in bomb blast in West Bengal

Two persons were killed and one injured in a crude bomb explosion on Sunday evening at Kamarhati in North 24 Parganas’ Barrackpore Subdivision. The explosion occurred at ward number 2 of Kamarhati Municipality in the Golaghat area.
The victims, two young men, were rushed to the Sagar Dutt Hospital, where the doctors declared them dead. The deceased were identified as Sheikh Raju, 35, and Mohammad Sahid.
Senior officers of the Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj Barma reached the spot and collected evidence from the site of the explosion.
The explosion occurred inside a house which collapsed. Clothes, parts of furniture and blood stains were found all over the room inside the house. While the police are yet to ascertain the cause of the explosion the Barrackpore subdivision in North 24 Parganas districts has become a hub of political violence since 2019. Former Trinamool Congress lawmaker Arjun Singh, won the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat in 2019 on a BJP ticket after switching over from the Trinamool Congress.
The region has routinely witnessed violent clashes between supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP. The BJP leadership has accused the police of targeting party workers in the region.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath