Two held in 2023 Indore temple tragedy that killed 36 persons

The floor of the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple caved in during Ram Navami celebrations last year, killing 36 persons,

March 22, 2024 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - Indore

PTI
A police officer uses his mobile phone to take pictures during rescue operation after the roof of a stepwell in a temple complex collapsed in Indore. File.

A police officer uses his mobile phone to take pictures during rescue operation after the roof of a stepwell in a temple complex collapsed in Indore. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Two accused persons in the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple tragedy in Indore in Madhya Pradesh that took place on March 30 last year were arrested on March 22, a police official said.

The floor of the temple, which was constructed after covering a huge stepwell, caved in during Ram Navami celebrations last year, killing 36 persons, including 21 women and two children.

Also read | Indore temple tragedy: Drive launched to remove encroachments from religious complex, idols shifted

The temple trust's president Sevaram Galani and secretary Murli Kumar Sabnani were held on Friday under Indian Penal Code section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), the official said.

Asked about the police not having taken any action against civic officials, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rishikesh Meena said the probe was underway and it will also cover the points of the magisterial inquiry.

"We have written to the departments concerned seeking some information from them. After getting it impartial action will be taken on the basis of evidence," the DCP said.

Incidentally, on January 19, Madhya Pradesh High Court expressed displeasure over the incomplete investigation and had directed the police to conclude it before the first anniversary of the tragedy.

