Two doctors suspended for death of young lawyer in Tripura

The Tripura government has placed two medical officers under suspension on charges of improper medical care leading to the death of a young advocate here on Saturday last. The Health department order said Debashish Paul of the Trauma Centre and Ronit Das of the Emergency Unit of the GBP Hospital would remain suspended pending investigation.

Sanjay Mishra, OSD in the Chief Minister’s Office, on Thursday said Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had instructed the Health department to initiate stern action against those found negligent after advocate Bhaskar Deb Roy was rushed to the hospital. Roy, 30, received injuries in a mysterious motorbike accident outside a school at Dhaleswar locality.

His colleagues and family members alleged utter medical negligence caused his death within a few hours of his admission at the hospital. A large number of lawyers staged protests in front of the police headquarters to press for a proper investigation into the death.

The protests preceded a candle-light vigil in the city.

Chief Minister Deb earlier ordered a magisterial enquiry to be headed by west Tripura district Magistrate Dr. Sandeep Mahatme. He also visited the deceased’s residence and assured the grieving family members of help from the State government.

The Health department also constituted a four-member committee to probe charges of medical negligence as Deb Roy was allegedly left unattended to for considerable time in his hospital bed.

A division bench presided over by High Court of Tripura Chief Justice Akil Qureshi on Wednesday issued notice to the State government with a direction to submit all relevant reports of investigation in connection with the death on or before March 23.

The bench was hearing a writ petition that sought judicial enquiry into the death.