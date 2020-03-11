Tripura CM orders probe into death of advocate

Tripura Chief Minister CM Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday ordered a magisterial probe into the ‘mysterious’ death of a lawyer. an advocate. He announced the decision after visiting the residence of the deceased. Bhaskar Deb Roy, 30, was found lying unconscious outside a school at Dhaleswar here on Friday. His motorbike had allegedly met with an accident, leaving him injured.

Fire Service personnel took him to the GBP Hospital after being alerted by locals. He died within a few hours.

Mr. Roy’s family and advocates alleged that he died due to medical negligence as he was left unattended at the hospital. They also suspected foul play in the alleged accident inflicting injuries in the legs of Mr. Roy.

Protest by lawyers

A large number of lawyers staged a demonstration in front of the police headquarters seeking proper investigation into the death. They also held candlelight vigil in the city.

Police were initially reluctant to register FIR on charge of medical negligence, but later relented after receiving an order from the Chief Judicial Magistrate.

Former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and incumbent Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath also visited Mr. Roy’s residence and consoled the family.

Mr. Deb, during his visit to Mr. Roy’s residence, assured the grieving family members of all possible help from the government. He said the West Tripura District Magistrate would probe the issue.

Team set up

The Health department has also constituted a four-member team to look into the alleged negligence committed in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Tripura High Court on Tuesday began hearing a PIL plea seeking the court’s intervention for a high-level probe into the advocate’s death. Chief Justice Akil Qureshi asked the police to submit all relevant documents on Wednesday to resume hearing.