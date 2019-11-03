Two children die in stampede during ‘Chhath puja’ in Bihar’s Aurangabad district

Two children died in a stampede during ‘Chhath puja’ (offering to the sun god) late on Saturday in Bihar’s Aurangabad district.

The incident happened near the Sun temple in Deo area of the district where a large number of devotees had gathered to perform the puja to the setting sun.

The district officials said the incident happened when the devotees were returning after observing the religious ritual.

Sun temple at Deo in Aurangabad district is famous for ‘Chhath puja’ congregation.

The deceased children have been identified as Prince Kumar, 4, and a seven-year-old girl from Bihta of Patna district.

District Magistrate Rahul Ranjan Mahiwal and Superintendent of Police Deepak Barnwal said the incident happened as an unexpected number of devotees had gathered at the temple and this led to a stampede.

The officials met the family members of the children and said an ex gratia amount would be given to them.

The four-day ‘Chhath puja’ ended on Sunday morning after devotees offered obeisance to the rising sun.