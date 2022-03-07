 Two BSF personnel killed in fratricidal attack in Murshidabad

They were to depose statements in relation to an earlier case

Two BSF personnel were killed in a fratricidal attack in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district. The incident occurred at border out post Kakmarichar under Sagarpara district in Murshidabad district at about 0645 hrs on Monday

One head constable shot another head constable with his service rifle and subsequently shot himself. Both BSF personnel were immediately rushed to the nearest hospital at Sagarpara where doctors declared them dead.

According to senior officials of the South Bengal Frontier of BSF, both the “personnel were to visit PS Raninagar to depose statement in connection with Raninagar PS Case No 496/21 dated 29.11.21”.

“A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts. Atul Fuljele, IPS, Inspector General of South Bengal Frontier Headquarters and Karni Singh Shekhawat, DIG of Behrampur Sector have also reached the spot. A case has been registered with the local police,” a press statement by the South Bengal Frontier of the BSF said.

The incident comes a day after five BSF personnel were killed on Sunday when one of the jawans allegedly opened fire at the force’s camp at Amritsar in Punjab. West Bengal shares a 2,216 km border with Bangladesh which is manned by three frontiers of the BSF.