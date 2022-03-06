Bangladeshi national killed by BSF in Bengal’s Murshidabad

Jawan “fired a round in self-defence”. Deceased part of group of smugglers, say officials

A Bangladeshi national was killed after the personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire near the international border in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district. The incident occurred on Saturday evening at Meghna, a border outpost about 1,100 metres inside Indian territory.

According to the officials of the South Bengal Frontier which guards the portion of the border, a jawan “fired a round in self-defence” and said the deceased was part of a group of smugglers. He was taken to Karimnagar hospital where he died of injuries. The identity has not been ascertained.

“The smugglers, who came with the intention of carrying forcible smuggling, attacked the BSF jawan and fired three rounds at the jawan with a country-made pistol but the BSF jawan managed to defend himself,” the South Bengal Frontier said.

A search of the area yielded eight kg ganja which was handed over to the Hoogalberia police station for further legal action.

In December 2021, a Bangladeshi national was killed along the international border in Malda district when the BSF personnel opened fire to thwart smuggling bid.

Three persons including two Bangladeshi nationals were killed on November 12 along the international border in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal. West Bengal shares 2,216 km border with Bangladesh which is manned by three frontiers of the BSF.