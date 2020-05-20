Other States

Two BSF jawans killed in militant attack in Kashmir

File photo of security forces leave after the end of an encounter with militants at Kanimazar, in Downtown Srinagar, Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

File photo of security forces leave after the end of an encounter with militants at Kanimazar, in Downtown Srinagar, Tuesday, May 19, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The two BSF jawans were manning a checkpoint on the outskirts of the Srinagar city at Pandach Chowk when they were fired upon by militants

Two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were killed and two weapons were stolen in a militant attack on the outskirts of Srinagar, bordering central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, on Wednesday afternoon.

A Srinagar-based police spokesman said the two BSF jawans of 37 Battalion were manning a checkpoint on the outskirts of the Srinagar city at Pandach Chowk, when they were fired upon by militants "indiscriminately".

"Two to three bike-borne militants were involved in the attack. One jawan died and another was evacuated to a hospital in Srinagar," the police spokesman said.

However, an official at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) hospital in Srinagar said, "Another jawan also succumbed to his injuries. The jawans had suffered injuries in their head during the attack".

Police officials said the militants also managed to decamp with the service rifles of the BSF jawans.

Reinforcements were sent to the spot and the area was searched to nab the attackers, the police said.

The attack comes just a day after two militants were killed in an encounter in Srinagar.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 10:45:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/two-bsf-jawans-killed-in-militant-attack-in-kashmir/article31633457.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY