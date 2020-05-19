Encounter erupts in Srinagar's Kanemazar area

The J&K police on Monday said it has engaged hiding militants in an encounter in a densely populated area in Srinagar, forcing the authorities to snap mobile internet and calling facilities.
"An encounter has started at Kanemazar Nawakadal area of Srinagar. The Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force are on the job," said a police spokesman.
A police official said gunshots were heard during a pre-dawn operation launched around 2 a.m. in the densely populated pocket of the old city in Srinagar.
However, the initial bout of firing was followed by a long silence and the search is on to nab the hiding militants, the police said.
The authorities snapped internet and voice calling on mobile phones "as a precautionary measure".
