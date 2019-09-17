Tripura tribal party calls for NRC, to hold rally on Sept. 24

The Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura, a tribal-based party, is trying to unite regional parties to voice the demand for a National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the entire northeastern region. Upbeat over conclusion of the exercise in Assam, the party began voicing demand for the same in Tripura.

INPT General Secretary Jagadish Debbarma said on Monday they would hold a rally at Khumulwng, headquarters of the Tripura tribal autonomous district council, near here, on September 24 to press two demands — implementation of the NRC and withdrawal of the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Mr. Debbarma said his party had been in touch with regional parties in other States to create a confederation to consolidate the movement to achieve the demands. Top leaders of mainstream regional parties have been invited to the rally.

Ally of Cong.

INPT’s plans are however seen as efforts to revive its base in tribal areas ahead of elections to the tribal autonomous district council due next year. INPT has been a traditional ally of the Congress and the alliance is expected to continue in the council’s election.

INPT also moved the Supreme Court seeking an order in support of the NRC in Tripura. A few other regional parties followed the suit.