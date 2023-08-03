HamberMenu
Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan denies allegations of financial wrongdoing

The Basirhat MP addressed a press conference amidst allegations by a group of senior citizens who say the Seven Sense Infrastructure Company, where Jahan was a director, has duped them

August 03, 2023 02:17 am | Updated 02:17 am IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan. File

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Amidst allegations of being associated with a real estate company that duped several investors, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan on Wednesday denied any allegation of wrongdoing and said that she had resigned from the firm in March 2017.

The Basirhat MP addressed a press conference at the Kolkata Press Club amidst allegations by a group of senior citizens who said that the Seven Sense Infrastructure Company, where Ms. Jahan was a director, had duped them with the promise of apartments in Kolkata’s New Town area.

“I resigned from the Seven Sense Infrastructure Company on March 1, 2017 and have no connection with the company since. I own no stakes in the company and my bank statements will prove this. Hence the allegation that I siphoned off public money to buy a house is incorrect,” Ms. Jahan said.

Allegations have also been levelled that the Trinamool MP diverted money from the company’s account to buy an apartment. “I took a loan of ₹1.16 crore from the company to buy my house, which I repaid with interest (₹1.42 crore) on May 6, 2017. My bank statements will prove this. Hence the allegation that I siphoned off public money to buy a house is incorrect,” Ms. Jahan said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership lapped up the allegations after the depositors approached the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Suvendu Adhikari. BJP leader Sankhu Deb Panda approached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and sought an investigation by the central agency.

On Wednesday, Mr. Panda said that the TMC MP had admitted her involvement in the company and her guilt had been proved beyond doubt. The BJP leader asked how Ms. Jahan had taken a loan from the company and who had authorised her loan.  The investors have also approached the courts, seeking the return of their investment.

