GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Train engine hits dead end of platform at Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur station; no injuries

The train engine was attached to the Amritsar-Bilaspur Chhattisgarh Express when it hit the platform and damaged a part of it

January 17, 2024 09:26 am | Updated 09:26 am IST - Bilaspur

PTI
Image for representation only

Image for representation only | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

A train engine hit the dead end of a platform and damaged a portion of it at Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur station on Tuesday night, a railway official has said.

No one was injured in the accident that occurred on platform number 8 during “shunting”, he said. Also, the incident did not affect rail traffic, the official said.

The train engine was attached to the Amritsar-Bilaspur Chhattisgarh Express when it hit the platform and damaged a part of it, he said.

The express train arrived on platform number 8 of Bilaspur railway station at 7 p.m. and subsequently all passengers got down.

Around 8.15 pm the coaches were to be sent to the yard for inspection. However, due to the mistake of the loco pilot, the engine moved forward instead of backward and hit the dead end of the platform, said the official.

“No one was injured. The portion of the platform that was hit by the engine got damaged. What effect the incident has had on the engine is being investigated. No traffic was affected due to this,” he said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the official said.

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh / railway

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.