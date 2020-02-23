Three women killed in building fire in Chandigarh

Three women were killed while two others sustained burns in a fire that broke out on the first floor of a residential building in Chandigarh, police said on Saturday. Preliminary enquiry revealed that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the house, where a paying guest accommodation was being run.

“The deceased have been identified as Riya, a resident of Kapurthala, Pakshi from Kotkapura in Punjab and Muskan of Hisar in Haryana,” said a police statement.

The girls, aged between 19 to 22, were staying as paying guests on the first floor of the building, where the fire broke out.

“A case has been registered under Section 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and the investigation is under way. We will seek a report from the civil administration about weather the PG was complying with the rules and procedures,” said Vineet Kumar, SP, Chandigarh.