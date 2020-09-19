Other States

Three suspected militants held in J-K’s Rajouri

Three suspected militants were arrested on Saturday in a counter-insurgency operation in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from the suspects, they said.

They said those arrested are residents of south Kashmir and in the 19-25 age group.

