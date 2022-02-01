Three arrested for slaughtering cow in Manipur

Police registered a case after a video clipping of the three slaughtering a cow over the BJP flag went viral on January 30 night.

Three persons have been arrested by the Lilong police station in Imphal west district on the charge of slaughtering a cow over the BJP flag. They are further charged with hurling abuses against Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren and State BJP president A. Sharda. The arrested persons have been identified as Nazbul Hussain, 38, Abdul Rashid, 28 and Arib Khan, 32, all of Lilong in Thoubal district.

Three accused persons were remanded to police custody pending further police inquiry.

The video clipping of the incident went viral on January 30 night. The police station registered a suo motu case against unidentified persons. All of them were arrested on January 31. They are charged with the cruelty to animals and defaming the two public leaders and driving a wedge among the people of different religious faiths.