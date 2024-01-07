Tell voters the effort taken by Modi govt. to construct Ram Mandir: Bihar BJP 

January 07, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Patna

The Bihar unit of the BJP on January 7 convened its core committee meeting, led by State BJP in-charge and national general secretary Vinod Tawde, and Bihar unit president Samrat Choudhary.

During the meeting, discussion on several issues took place, however the focus was on tackling the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar as things are different in comparison to the last general election.

According to BJP sources, Mr. Tawde asked the Bihar unit leaders to ensure that the sitting seats do not slip away from their hands at any cost and the focus should be on those seats which are presently with the Janata Dal (United).

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 39 seats in which the JD(U) had won 16 of 17 seats and the BJP won all 17 it contested. The then Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) had won six seats and one seat went to the Congress.

“During the meeting, it was decided that leaders should now spend more time in the Lok Sabha constituencies and spread the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with emphasis on the Ram Mandir which would be inaugurated later this month. The leaders have been asked to speak to voters by visiting their houses in the villages and brief them about the efforts taken by the BJP government for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,” a senior BJP leader who attended the meeting told The Hindu on condition of anonymity.

Seat sharing talks

Asked about the talks on seat sharing among the NDA partners, the BJP leader said, “Tawde ji asked us not to bother about the seat sharing as the final decision would be taken by the top leadership of the party. He, however, asserted it would be an uphill task to convince the smaller parties as they will not be getting the expected seats. We have been assured that by the end of January, the seat sharing talks will be completed.”

Leaders were also assigned work to ensure the proper arrangements for the national leaders who will be visiting Bihar later this month to address rallies ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Mr. Modi.

Senior leaders like Sushil Kumar Modi, Giriraj Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ashwini Choubey, Nand Kishore Yadav, Nitin Nabin, Rituraj Sinha and others were present.

Mr. Chaudhary gave the New Year task to the youth and women by asking them to launch the cleanliness campaign in temples of all 45,000 villages of Bihar for a week from January 14 to 22.

Mr. Choudhary instructed them to perform puja on January 22, and distribute prasad in all the temples and address the people. He stressed that whatever work the country had entrusted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he had completed it during his tenure and now BJP workers have to take a pledge to make him the Prime Minister once again with an overwhelming majority in the 2024 general elections.