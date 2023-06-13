Tata Steel reports accident at Odisha Power Plant

June 13, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST

Tata Steel on June 13 reported a blast at Meramandali plant in Dhenkanal, Odisha. Reports suggest 19 people have been injured..

The injured have now been moved to Cuttack, and an internal investigation is underway. As per initial reports, a steam pipe burst following which there was some gas leakage.

Accident at the BFPP2 power plant due to escape of steam at Tata Steel Meramandali works in Dhenkanal, Odisha. The accident on Tuesday affected few people working at the site. Initiated an internal investigation to ascertain cause of accident,” the company said.

More details awaited