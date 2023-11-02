HamberMenu
Tata Motors to supply, operate 200 electric buses in Srinagar, Jammu for 12 yrs

Tata Motors said till date it has supplied more than 1,000 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 9.6 crore kilometres

November 02, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Tata Motors to supply and operate 200 electric buses in Srinagar and Jammu

Tata Motors to supply and operate 200 electric buses in Srinagar and Jammu | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tata Motors on Thursday said it will supply and operate 200 electric buses in Srinagar and Jammu for 12-years for Jammu and Srinagar Smart City projects.

The company has supplied the first batch of Ultra EV air-conditioned electric buses to Srinagar Smart City Ltd, via TML Smart City Mobility Solutions (J&K) Pvt Ltd, a group company, Tata Motors said in a statement.

"The delivery of the electric buses is a part of its larger order to supply, maintain and operate 100 electric buses in Srinagar and 100 electric buses in Jammu, for a period 12-years for Jammu and Srinagar Smart City projects," it added.

On the delivery of the first batch, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions (J&K) Pvt Ltd Chairman Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay said, "this marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to safer, smarter and greener mobility solutions, and we look forward to playing a key role in shaping the future of public transport in Jammu & Kashmir. "

Tata Motors said till date it has supplied more than 1,000 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 9.6 crore kilometres, with an uptime of over 95 per cent.

