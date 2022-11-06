Other States

Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Himachal Pradesh polls | Why is old pension scheme important?

 Himachal Pradesh polls | Why is old pension scheme important?
Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar

The state of Himachal Pradesh goes to polls on November 12. The ruling Bharatiya Janta Party aims to retain power in the state.

However, several government employees are unhappy over the non-implementation of the old pension scheme and this could prove to be a major roadblock for BJP.

Congress, on the other hand, has promised the scheme’s implementation in its manifesto.

In this episode of Talking Politics, Nistula Hebbar highlights the differences between the old and the new pension scheme, and their political significance in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.


