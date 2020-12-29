Tagore’s land will never allow hate politics to overpower secularism: Mamata Banerjee

Iterating that the BJP is a “party of outsiders”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that the land of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore will never allow hate politics to triumph over secularism.
Ms. Banerjee, during a rally in Bolpur, branded Visva-Bharati Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty as a “BJP man” and said he plans on destroying the rich heritage of the hallowed institution by “importing divisive and communal politics inside its campus”.
“Those who don’t respect Mahatma Gandhi and other icons of the country are taking of building ‘Sonar Bangla’ (Golden Bengal). Rabindranath Tagore has already created ‘Sonar Bangla’ several decades ago, all we need to do is to protect the place from the communal onslaught of the BJP,” Ms. Banerjee said during her address, following a four-kilometre roadshow in Bolpur.
Hitting out at Visva-Bharati V-C, the feisty TMC boss said “attempts to destroy Tagore’s cultural abode have to be resisted with all might”.
“I feel bad when I see efforts are on to pursue communal politics at Visva-Bharati. The V-C there is a BJP man, he is trying to tarnish the heritage of this institution by practising communal politics,” the Chief Minister claimed.
Talking about the recent defections from the TMC, Ms. Banerjee said saffron camp may have bought a few MLAs, but it can never buy her party.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath