Suspension of 5 Congress MLAs from Himachal Assembly revoked

The suspension of five Congress legislators from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly was revoked unanimously on Friday, Speaker Vipin Parmar said.

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and MLAs Harsh Vardhan Chauhan, Satpal Raizada, Sunder Singh and Vinay Kumar were suspended from the Assembly on February 26 for allegedly manhandling Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.

A resolution moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj for the revocation of their suspension was passed unanimously in the House.

The suspension of the five lawmakers was revoked just a day before the presentation of the state budget for 2021-22 on Saturday.