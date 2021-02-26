HP Budget Session: Governor cuts short address to Assembly amid uproar by Congress members

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya could read only the last line of his address to the Assembly in the opening day of the Budget Session on Friday amid a ruckus by members of the opposition Congress.
As soon as the House assembled at 11 a.m., the Congress members led by Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri rose from their seats and raised slogans.
Following din in the House, the Governor read the last line of his address and stated that the entire speech should be deemed as read.
The Congress members alleged that contents of the address were “a bundle of lies”. They stated that the issue of increase in cooking gas, petrol and diesel prices was not included in the address.
Subsequently, the proceedings were adjourned till 2 p.m. on Monday.
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur condemned the behaviour of the Congress and said it was uncalled for.
The session is scheduled to conclude on March 20.
The Chief Minister will present the budget for 2021-22 in the Assembly on March 6, Speaker Vipin Parmar had said on Thursday.
