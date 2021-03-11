Supreme Court to hear plea for probe into alleged corruption in land lease of private hospital in Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai

A Bench of Justices Navin Sinha and Krishna Murari is likely to take up the plea filed by Amit Chandraker.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on March 12 a plea seeking a direction to CBI to investigate the alleged corruption with regard to land lease of the properties of private hospital in Bhilai in Chhattisgarh.

Amit Chandraker is related to Chandulal Chandrakar who represented Durg seat in the Parliament from 1970 to 1991 and was among the first to raise the demand of separate State of Chhattisgarh.

The plea, filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, also sought probe by Serious Fraud Investigation Office and contended that as per the terms of the lease deed, it was not allowed to mortgage the same to take loan from the bank, however, the corporation and the bank officials took fresh loan and siphoned off money.

“Petitioner filed a representation to the authority concerned to act in accordance with the law against the corruption in Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Hospital Private Limited in collusion with Municipal Corporation, Bhilai, as it has not taken any steps against the management of M/s Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Hospital Private Limited (CCMH), who have violated the terms of the lease. It is submitted that the authorities concerned have not taken any action,” the plea alleged.

The petition stated that as per the lease deed, the land cannot be sold and cannot be transferred, however, under suspicious circumstances, the bank initiated e-auction of the whole project.