Supreme Court judge must probe Delhi violence, says Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Friday demanded that a high-level judicial probe monitored by a Supreme Court judge be conducted into the violence and rioting in Delhi.

This could help wash the “bad stains” of the riots to some extent, she said.

She made this demand in a letter addressed to President Ramnath Kovind.

Ms. Mayawati also sought Mr. Kovind’s directions to the Delhi and Central governments, run by the AAP and BJP respectively, to provide relief and assistance to the victims and injured as well as those who suffered losses.

The violence had caused Delhi to “tremble” just like it did during the anti-Sikh violence in 1984, Ms. Mayawati observed.

She accused the BJP government of failing to fulfil its legal and constitutional duty in the episode and said the entire country had seen and felt it.

She also said the negligence and failure of the Delhi police and administration in the riots was for everyone to see.