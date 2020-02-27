Delhi

Delhi violence | Death toll reaches 38

The scene on Thursday afternoon in Mustafabad in northeast Delhi, three days after the violence in this area on Monday.

The scene on Thursday afternoon in Mustafabad in northeast Delhi, three days after the violence in this area on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Amit Baruah

More than 200 people have been injured in the violence that has erupted in the areas over the last few days

Eleven more fatalities have been recorded at three hospitals, taking the total death toll in the northeast Delhi communal violence over the amended citizenship law to 38 on Thursday, according to senior officials. Till Wednesday night, the total count of casualties had stood at 27, 25 of those at GTB Hospital in Dilshad Garden.

Nine more deaths have been recorded at GTB Hospital, and one more death at LNJP Hospital. One fatality was reported at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital on Thursday.

One person was declared brought dead by doctors, while another had died during treatment at the LNJP Hospital on Wednesday. Over 50 patients have been provided treatment at the LNJP Hospital since the violence broke out on Sunday in various parts of northeast Delhi, officials at the hospital said.

More than 200 people have been injured in the violence that has erupted in the areas over the last few days.

Printable version | Feb 27, 2020 8:46:02 PM

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

