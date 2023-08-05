HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sudden resignation of Gujarat BJP general secretary sparks speculations

“I have resigned,” Pradipsinh Vaghela told The Hindu, adding “everything will be sorted out in a few days.” He, however, declined to elaborate further about what was to be sorted out and circumstances that led to his sudden resignation. 

August 05, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Gujarat BJP’s most powerful general secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela, who was in charge of Ahmedabad and Surat cities and also the State party headquarters in Gandhinagar, has suddenly resigned from his post sparking speculations about alleged corruption matters and factionalism in the State unit. 

Mr. Vaghela confirmed that he has resigned while party insiders insist that he was “asked to step down immediately after the message from Delhi came” suggesting that the resignation was not voluntary. 

“I have resigned,” Mr. Vaghela told The Hindu, adding “everything will be sorted out in a few days.” He, however, declined to elaborate further about what was to be sorted out and circumstances that led to his sudden resignation. 

The State BJP has not spelt out why it’s most powerful general secretary suddenly resigned and has not been seen at the Srikamalam, the sprawling headquarters of the BJP where he was in charge as one of the key players running the party organisation across the State. 

After speculations in local media, the party general secretary Rajni Patel told media persons that “Pradipsinh Vaghela resigned on personal ground,” while also refusing to elaborate on the personal ground that necessitated the young leader to resign from the post that he held since 2016 and barely one year ahead of the next Parliamentary polls in 2024. 

However, the party insiders held that the decision to take his resignation came from the top bosses from Delhi after they reportedly learnt about Mr. Vaghela’s alleged involvement in some land related matters and also his alleged interference in Gujarat University matters. 

Mr. Vaghela’s political origin was from student politics from the Gujarat University where he was elected to senate member from ABVP. 

Since 2020, Mr. Vaghela emerged as the most powerful general secretary in charge of south Gujarat that includes Surat city, Ahmedabad city and the party’s headquarters in Gandhinagar. 

Related Topics

Gujarat / Ahmedabad / state politics / politics (general) / politics / Surat

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.