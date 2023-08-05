Sudden resignation of Gujarat BJP general secretary sparks speculations

August 05, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

Gujarat BJP’s most powerful general secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela, who was in charge of Ahmedabad and Surat cities and also the State party headquarters in Gandhinagar, has suddenly resigned from his post sparking speculations about alleged corruption matters and factionalism in the State unit.

Mr. Vaghela confirmed that he has resigned while party insiders insist that he was “asked to step down immediately after the message from Delhi came” suggesting that the resignation was not voluntary.

“I have resigned,” Mr. Vaghela told The Hindu, adding “everything will be sorted out in a few days.” He, however, declined to elaborate further about what was to be sorted out and circumstances that led to his sudden resignation.

The State BJP has not spelt out why it’s most powerful general secretary suddenly resigned and has not been seen at the Srikamalam, the sprawling headquarters of the BJP where he was in charge as one of the key players running the party organisation across the State.

After speculations in local media, the party general secretary Rajni Patel told media persons that “Pradipsinh Vaghela resigned on personal ground,” while also refusing to elaborate on the personal ground that necessitated the young leader to resign from the post that he held since 2016 and barely one year ahead of the next Parliamentary polls in 2024.

However, the party insiders held that the decision to take his resignation came from the top bosses from Delhi after they reportedly learnt about Mr. Vaghela’s alleged involvement in some land related matters and also his alleged interference in Gujarat University matters.

Mr. Vaghela’s political origin was from student politics from the Gujarat University where he was elected to senate member from ABVP.

Since 2020, Mr. Vaghela emerged as the most powerful general secretary in charge of south Gujarat that includes Surat city, Ahmedabad city and the party’s headquarters in Gandhinagar.