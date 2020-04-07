Subsidised wheat, rice for saffron ration card holders in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday decided to extend the reach of the Public Distribution System and make available 3 kg wheat and 2 kg rice per person to saffron ration card holders, falling in the Above Poverty Line category, at subsidised rates. The scheme will run through the months of May and June.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the decision and demanded 1.54 lakh MT foodgrain for the scheme. The government estimates it will cost ₹250 crore and may benefit 3.08 lakh beneficiaries who are not covered by the National Food Security Scheme. The beneficiaries will get wheat at ₹8 per kg and rice at ₹12 per kg.

The Cabinet also directed all government and private hospitals to set up independent isolation wards or a building to ensure treatment of COVID-19 patients.

No call on lockdown yet

Meanwhile, Mr. Thackeray in the first Cabinet meeting held after the novel coronavirus outbreak, asked his ministers not to make any reference regarding lifting of lockdown on April 14. He said the State government will take the appropriate decision after looking at the situation at the time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video conference with all Chief Ministers last week, had advised them to decide on lifting the lockdown after April 14 as per the situation in their respective States.