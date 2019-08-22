Students promoted without evaluation

Students were found to have been promoted and studying in Class X in a girls high school at Pattapur in Odisha’s Ganjam district though answer sheets of their annual examination for Class IX have not been evaluated yet.
This was revealed during a surprise inspection of the school by Ganjam District Education Officer Sanatan Panda on Wednesday. His interaction with some Class X students revealed that none of them knew anything about their Class IX marks.
Inspection of the office almirah revealed that answer sheets of test examination for Class X students conducted in 2018 have not been corrected yet. Only the students who qualify in this test examination are allowed to take the X board examinations.
The DEO has suspended the in-charge headmaster, Samir Kanta Tripathy. Salaries of all staff members have been withheld.
