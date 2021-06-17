Steps initiated in Rajasthan to bring SHGs on one platform

Products they manufacture will be sold through innovative methods.

Steps have been initiated in Rajasthan for bringing the self-help groups (SHGs) working in different segments on a single platform during the pandemic and linking them with financial inclusion. The products manufactured by the SHGs comprising women members will also be sold through innovative methods.

Reviewing the schemes of the Rajasthan Grameen Aajeevika Vikas Parishad, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked the officials to help the SHGs carry out their activities in a more professional manner and extend benefits to their members. “Micro-financing activities of the SHGs have made the women more empowered than ever before.”

The Chief Minister said making documentaries on the success stories of the SHGs would help in promoting their products, while financial literacy, technical support and marketing platforms would enable them to take new initiatives for creating livelihood opportunities in the rural areas.