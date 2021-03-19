Other States

Special MP-MLA court in U.P. sentences ex-MP to 2 years in jail

A special MP-MLA court here Thursday sentenced former Member of Parliament Annu Tandon to two-year in jail in connection with a case of blocking a train in Unnao during a political agitation in 2017.

Tondon was a Congress lawmaker, but she quit the party last year.

Three more sentenced

Besides her, the court also awarded the same sentence to the then Unnao district Congress chief Surya Narayan Yadav, city president Amit Shukla and State chief of Youth Congress Ankit Parihar. The judge P.K. Rai also imposed ₹25,000 fine on each of them.

Interim bail

After the conviction and sentence, all the convicts were granted interim bail. They may now appeal to the high court against their conviction.

The railway protection force had lodged an FIR in the matter on June 12, 2017.

It was alleged that Congress workers were agitating near Unnao station and when train number 18191 arrived at the platform, they choked the line and the driver was forced to stop the train. The protesters went up to the engine and started shouting slogans. It took about 15 minutes to pacify the agitators.

The convicts were leading the agitators.

Railway Act sections

After the probe, Sub-Inspector Mithlesh Kumar Yadav filed a charge sheet against the accused under Section 174(A) of Railway Act.

The special court took cognisance of offence on August 2, 2018 and started trial.

Comments
Related Articles

West Bengal Assembly polls | Don’t vote for Left and Congress, Mamata tells “Marxist friends”

West Bengal Assembly polls | Over 50,000 personnel deployed, says CRPF chief

Bombay High Court flays delay in TRP scam probe

West Bengal Assembly polls | Two BJP candidates decline nomination

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP announces 148 candidates; Mukul Roy fielded from Krishnanagar Uttar

Bombay HC refuses to stay release of Mumbai Saga

West Bengal Assembly Elections | In West Bengal, there is a syndicate raj, goonda raj, mafia raj, says Kailash Vijayvargiya

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP leaders lure voters with bagful of cash during polls, they are absent during crisis: Mamata Banerjee

Assam Assembly Elections | Cheating for votes is in Congress nature, says PM Modi

Gujarat Assembly: Congress MLAs stage walkout, Mevani evicted

Supreme Court forbids courts from making gender stereotypical comments

Delhi to get own school education board

Perceptible increase in drone movement from across border: Amarinder Singh

Assam Assembly Elections | Women’s manifesto by rights groups

Coronavirus | Can’t you give priority to professionals in COVID-19 vaccination who have to meet people to earn their livelihood, CJI asks government

Supriya Sule moots water aerodrome at Ujjani dam

Outrage over Rajasthan textbook content, case registered

West Bengal Assembly polls | Modi takes a dig at Trinamool’s poll slogan

West Bengal Assembly elections | ISF fields candidates from across religions, castes

Women greengrocers plan to dump vegetables on Manipur streets

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2021 1:57:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/special-mp-mla-court-in-up-sentences-ex-mp-to-2-years-in-jail/article34103863.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY