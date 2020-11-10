Special Jharkhand Assembly session on Nov. 11 to pass resolution on Sarna Code

The decision in this regard was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The Jharkhand government has decided to convene a special Assembly session on November 11 to pass a resolution for the provision of a separate Sarna Code for tribals in the State and forward it to the Centre.

The decision in this regard was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren here on November 10, a government spokesperson said.

The council of ministers approved holding of the fourth special session of the fifth Jharkhand Assembly on November 11, he said.

The resolution will seek a special column for followers of the Sarna religion in the Census, 2021. At present, they are not classified as a separate entity.