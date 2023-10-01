HamberMenu
SP, Congress should fight Madhya Pradesh polls together, says Akhilesh

The aim is to defeat the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, said the SP chief

October 01, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - Lucknow:

The Hindu Bureau
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on October 1 pushed for an alliance of the SP with the Congress for the coming Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, adding that both parties should fight together to defeat the ruling BJP in the State.

“The Madhya Pradesh unit of the SP gave us a list. We want the Samajwadi Party and the Congress to fight together the upcoming Assembly polls and together defeat the BJP in the State,” Mr. Yadav told reporters.

Earlier, the SP, a Uttar Pradesh-centric party’s assertion to contest the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, annoyed Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders bringing the fault lines in the State to the fore, with the grand-old-party leaders calling for for ‘reciprocity’ in view of the Congress supporting the SP in the recently concluded Ghosi Assembly bypoll, while Madhya Pradesh Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said both parties were in touch for a seat-sharing agreement in Madhya Pradesh.

The SP had some presence in some areas of Madhya Pradesh adjoining Uttar Pradesh and had won seven seats in the 2003 Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, four seats in the 1998 polls, one seat in 2008 and 2018 Assembly polls each.

