Southwest monsoon to hit coastal Maharashtra again from August 10, says IMD

Commuters making their way through a waterlogged street at Bhendi Bazaar following heavy rainfall in Mumbai on August 4.

Commuters making their way through a waterlogged street at Bhendi Bazaar following heavy rainfall in Mumbai on August 4.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The southwest monsoon will become active again in the coastal areas of Maharashtra on August 10 and will remain so for the next seven days, the IMD said on Saturday.

Heavy rains and gale had lashed Mumbai and neighbouring districts on Wednesday. The intensity of rain reduced gradually in the last two days.

“The IMD observations revealed that southwest monsoon is likely to become active on west coast from August 10-11 including Mumbai. The situation is likely to continue for a week,” said K S Hosalikar, deputy director general, India Meteorological Department’s Mumbai centre.

The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai had recorded 330 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 5.30 a.m. on Thursday while the Santacruz weather station in western suburbs recorded 146 mm during the period.

