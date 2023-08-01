Son the natural heir, say people in Hajipur, as Chirag and Paras fight over Paswan’s legacy

August 01, 2023 09:11 am | Updated 09:12 am IST - Hajipur

Ram Vilas Paswan’s shadow looms large over the Hajipur parliamentary constituency, one the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder won eight times from 1977 to 2019, often registering victories by record margins. People here remember Paswan for bringing several big-ticket projects to their constituency during his stints at the Centre.

Now, the same people are at the centre of a battle between Paswan’s brother, 71-year-old Pashupati Kumar Paras, and his son, Chirag Paswan, 40, both of whom have joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), to claim Ram Vilas’ legacy and represent Hajipur in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Many said the time had come for the uncle to make way for his nephew gracefully.

“Parasji’s politics is over. It will be better if he gives way to Chirag. I don’t understand why his uncle is adamant about contesting the election from this seat. After all, Chirag is the natural heir to his father’s legacy,” said Ram Avtar Paswan, who runs a tea and litti shop near Anjaan Peer Chowk in Hajipur.

His wife, Sunita Paswan, who helps him at the shop, added that Mr. Paras hardly visits the constituency, whereas his nephew makes frequent trips to the area.

In the 2019 general election, Ram Vilas gave way to Mr. Paras in his pocket borough and fielded his son from Jamui. Both won their respective elections. After Ram Vilas’ death in 2020, the differences between his son and brother resulted in the LJP splitting into the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, helmed by Mr. Paras, and the LJP (Ram Vilas), headed by Mr. Chirag.

Jitendra Kumar, a resident of Belkunda, which falls under the Raja Pakar Assembly segment, said, “Ram Vilasji did a lot of development work in the constituency. People of this place worship him. It is our duty to pay him back by voting for his son. Even if Chirag does not campaign at all, he will win by a very good margin.”

The Hajipur parliamentary seat is spread across six Assembly segments — Hajipur, Mahua, Mahnar, Raghopur, Raja Pakar, and Lalganj. Of these, Hajipur, Lalganj and Mahua have sizeable Dalit voters from the Paswan community as well as some from the upper castes. Other Assembly segments also have significant voters from the Muslim and Yadav communities.

‘Doesn’t stand a chance’

Satayendra Paswan, a villager in Shayma Chak (Lalganj Assembly segment), said against Mr. Chirag, “his uncle does not stand a chance”. The village has a mix of Yadav, Rajput and Paswan voters.

“It is always the son, not the brother, who carries forward the family legacy. Hajipur’s people are really angry with Paras for his betrayal. He should gracefully back out from the race while there’s time,” said Mr. Satayendra, sitting on the verandah of his dilapidated one-storey house.

Bindeshwar Singh, a resident of Kanhauli on Mahua Road, and Awahesh Kumar of Ismailpur in Lalganj expressed similar views.

However, the sitting Hajipur MP had supporters at Mangru Chowk in Mahua.

“Chirag Paswan is claiming that his father wanted him to represent Hajipur. If that’s true, why did Ram Vilasji not field him from this seat? His father asked him to contest from Jamui twice while he was alive. Why can’t Chirag continue fighting from Jamui instead of fighting over the Hajipur seat?” said Mohammad Arif.