HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘No question of a truce... Ram Vilasji always considered me his successor’

RLJP chief accuses nephew Chirag Paswan of dividing the party with his ‘dictatorial attitude’

July 28, 2023 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST

Amit Bhelari
Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party chief Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party chief Pashupati Kumar Paras. | Photo Credit: File Photi

Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) chief Pashupati Kumar Paras says senior BJP leader and MoS (Home) Nityanand Rai met him twice to broker a peace deal with nephew Chirag Paswan. However, Mr. Paras adds, “There is no question of a truce”.

In an interview to The Hindu, the Hajipur Lok Sabha MP says his elder brother, the late Ram Vilas Paswan, chose him and not Mr. Chirag, “who was born with a silver spoon”, to be his successor. Excerpts:

Do you feel that your tussle with Chirag could cost you politically? That an opponent may exploit it to their benefit? 

Whenever there is a division in the house, outsiders stand to benefit from it. But in my case, it is a compulsion. After the death of Ram Vilasji, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) was controlled by Chirag as its national president.

In the 2020 Assembly election in Bihar, five out of six MPs were in favour of contesting the poll in alliance with the BJP. However, Chirag rejected the unanimous decision. He claimed to be Narendra Modiji’s Hanuman while fielding candidates against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in many seats, including Lalganj, Raghopur, Hasanpur, and Bhagalpur. Out of the 136 seats the LJP contested, it could only manage to get one MLA, who later joined the Janata Dal (United). The party got divided due to Chirag’s dictatorial attitude.

Between you and Chirag, who holds sway over the Paswan voters?

I was the person who organised the party’s programmes. It was me whom Ram Vilasji chose to field from the Alauli Assembly seat after he vacated it, just as he later vacated the Hajipur parliamentary constituency for me. These examples prove that Ram Vilasji always considered me to be his successor. 

Why are you so firm on fighting from Hajipur? 

Why should I leave Hajipur and contest from any other seat? Chirag is an MP from Jamui because Ram Vilasji had asked him to contest from that seat. If he contests from any other seat, it would mean disobeying his late father’s wishes. 

The BJP is trying hard to broker peace between you and Chirag… 

You are right. Senior BJP leader [and Union Minister] Nityanand Raiji met me twice over the issue, but I told him categorically that there is no question of a truce. I can’t ever forgive Chirag for not letting me meet Ram Vilasji in the hospital while he was still alive.

I have gone to jail several times for the party. There were days when I didn’t have enough to eat, whereas Chirag was born with a silver spoon. Everything was served to him on a platter. He became a leader only because he is Ram Vilasji’s son.

Related Topics

politics / state politics / politics (general) / national politics / Bihar / Delhi / Lok Sabha / parliament

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.