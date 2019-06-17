Other States

Soldiers injured in an IED blast in Kashmir’s Pulwama

Nine soldiers were injured in an IED blast at Aarihal village in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Monday evening.

The incident took place around 6:00 p.m. when militants triggered an IED planted on road side at Aarihal when the vehicle of 44 RR was crossing the area.

"Nine soldiers were injured in the attack," said a police official. The vehicle suffered extensive damage.

"The injured army men were immediately rushed to Army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar. Three among the injured soldiers are stated to be serious," said an official.

