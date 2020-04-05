Shower of flowers for worker

A female sanitary worker of the local municipal corporation received a a joyous surprise when she reached Bachuari Street in Odisha’s Berhampur on Sunday for her regular visit even during the COVID-19 threat.

In the morning, inhabitants of the area, mostly women, greeted her with a shower of flowers. She was presented a new sari and also received a garland made of currency notes as financial assistance.

The sanitary worker sweeps and cleans the street every day.

Chakradhar, an inhabitant of Bachuari Street, said it was a token of their appreciation for the sanitary workers who continue to put themselves in danger to keep people of the city safe.

Shyamala, a local resident, said the female sanitary worker serving their area was an unsung hero, who also has a family to protect and home to look after.

Ironically, the inhabitants of this street did not know the full name of the sanitary worker, whom they honoured.

She is known as ‘Rani’ by all at Bachuari Street.