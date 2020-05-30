Other States

Shivraj Singh Chouhan orders analysis of each COVID-19 death in M.P.

State’s Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Mohammad Suleman, revealed that the COVID- 19 mortality rate of Madhya Pradesh stands at 4.3%, which is more than the national average

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed the Health Department and doctors to conduct an analysis of each death caused by COVID- 19 in the State so far.

He gave this direction on Friday during a meeting held to review the coronavirus situation in the State.

“The Chief Minister directed the doctors and administrative officials to analyse each death caused by COVID-19,” an official statement said.

During the meeting, State’s Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Mohammad Suleman, revealed that the COVID- 19 mortality rate of Madhya Pradesh stands at 4.3%, which is more than the national average. The national level death rate was 2.8%, he said.

“The death rate has to be reduced by ensuring the best system of COVID-19 treatment in the state. Every life is precious to us,” the Chief Minister told the medical teams and officials from the administration during the meeting.

During this meeting, Mr. Chouhan started a review of COVID-19 deaths in Indore, the worst-hit district in the State.

Mr. Suleman also said that there has been a decrease in active cases in the State.

During the meeting, Mr. Suleman said that the State’s COVID-19 recovery rate has gone up to 56%, while the country’s recovery rate stands at 42.8%.

