Indore remains worst hit in Madhya Pradesh with 3 more deaths

Madhya Pradesh on Friday recorded 89 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, taking the State-wide tally to 3,341, the Directorate of Health Services said. The death toll in the State from the pandemic rose to 200, as seven more fatalities were reported including three from the worst-affected city of Indore.

With 1,727 cases and 86 deaths, Indore continues to remain in focus. Alarmingly, the count of critical patients in the city surged threefold overnight earlier this week — from 52 on May 4 to 195 on May 5 — and was at 197 on Friday. As many as 663 patients, however, have recovered from the illness in the city so far.

Bhopal, by comparison, has so far reported 679 cases and 24 deaths, with 354 patients, or more than half of those infected, having recovered.

Among the fatalities reported on Friday, two were in Bhopal and one each in Ujjain and Jabalpur, according to a bulletin issued by the Directorate.

In Ujjain, 43 patients, or 20% of all those infected, have succumbed to the respiratory illness. The number of cases in the city stand at 220, and recoveries at 57.

In order to relieve the burden on a private medical college in the city, Ujjain’s only COVID-19 facility, the State government has reserved 100 beds at the Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS), which is the largest COVID-19 hospital in neighbouring Indore district.