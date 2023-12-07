HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shivraj launches BJP’s ‘Mission 29’ for Lok Sabha polls from Kamal Nath’s Chhindwara

BJP failed to win any of the seven Assembly seats in Chhindwara district in the recent polls

December 07, 2023 02:43 am | Updated 02:43 am IST - Bhopal

Mehul Malpani
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. | Photo Credit: PTI

Days after securing a massive majority in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday kickstarted the BJP’s campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from State Congress president Kamal Nath’s bastion Chhindwara. 

Chhindwara is the only Lok Sabha seat out of 29 in the State that the Congress had won in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, while the BJP had bagged 28. 

Addressing an event of party workers and women beneficiaries of his government’s flagship Ladli Behna Scheme, Mr. Chouhan said, “Today, we are starting Madhya Pradesh’s mission 29.”

Mr. Chouhan said that in the just concluded Assembly elections, he had worked 20-22 hours every day with only two hours of sleep. “The same way, I will leave no stone unturned [during the Lok Sabha polls],” he said, asking the crowd to help the BJP win all 29 seats in the State and ensure a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre. 

After the BJP won the Assembly polls by securing 163 out of 230 seats, question remains who will be the next Chief Minister of the State as the party had not projected Mr. Chouhan as its face this time around. The party, however, failed to win any of the seven Assembly seats in Chhindwara district.

It is being speculated that the party will pick a face keeping the Lok Sabha polls in mind. 

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr. Chouhan had said that he had not been a contender for the Chief Minister post. 

“I had not been a contender for the Chief Minister earlier, nor am I one today. As a party worker, I have always carried out whatever work the BJP had assigned me to the best of my ability, with dedication and honesty,” he had said in a video message posted on X. 

While several BJP leaders, some of them contenders for the Chief Minister post, have been in New Delhi and are meeting Central leaders, Mr. Chouhan has stayed put in the State. 

In Chhindwara, Mr. Chouhan dedicated the BJP’s win to the people of the State, especially the women, who he calls his sisters.

Booth-level campaign

Earlier on Monday, just a day after the Assembly poll results, Madhya Pradesh BJP chief V. D. Sharma had said that the party would run a booth-level campaign to take the party’s vote share to 51% at each booth in the Lok Sabha polls. 

He had said that under the “Har booth par Modi [Modi on each booth]” campaign, the party would analyse the booths where it lost or won with a narrow margin and work to increase the vote share by 10% there.

“[In the Assembly polls, Union Home Minister] Amit Shah ji had given us the task of achieving 51% vote share and we were able to reach 49% [in the State]. Now, we will work to complete this task in the Lok Sabha polls,” he had said. 

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 / Madhya Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.