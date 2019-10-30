Other States

Shamed for her looks, woman ends life

It is reported that she was repeatedly taunted by her husband over her “dark complexion.

A 21-year-old woman, who was married just six months ago, allegedly committed suicide in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district after being repeatedly taunted by her husband over her “dark complexion”, the police said on Tuesday.

Mangibai jumped into a well outside her house in Banskhoyara village on Monday, station house officer Balveer Singh said. Mangibai’s husband, Dinesh Lodha, has been booked under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC. Her father, Devlal, told the police that she got married in April but her husband used to humiliate her over her “dark complexion”, the officer said citing the FIR registered.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini: Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.

