At least 4 killed, 22 injured as truck rams into bus in Maharashtra’s Pune

The accident took place at around 3 a.m. near a temple off the Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway, officials said

April 23, 2023 11:25 am | Updated 11:25 am IST - Pune

ANI
A truck collided with a private bus on Pune–Bengaluru Highway near the Narhe area of Pune city around 3 a.m. on April 23, 2023. Photo Credit: @ANI/Twitter

Four people died while 22 others sustained injuries in a road accident on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway near the Narhe area of Pune city on April 23, police said.

The collision took place between a truck and a private bus on the Highway early Sunday morning.

“Four dead, 22 others injured in a collision between a truck and a private bus on Pune-Bengaluru Highway near Narhe area of Pune city around 3 a.m. today,” a police official informed.

Meanwhile, the injured people have been shifted to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment, the police added.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

Earlier on April 15, 12 people were killed and over 25 persons were injured after a bus fell into a ditch in the Khopoli area of Maharashtra’s Raigad.

According to Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) “There were 40 to 45 people in the bus, out of which, seven people have died while more than 25 people are injured, the rescue is still underway, a crane has been called to pull out the bus.”

Passengers of the bus belonged to an organisation from the Goregaon area that had gone to Pune for an event and was on a return trip.

