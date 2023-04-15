April 15, 2023 08:39 am | Updated 08:39 am IST - Mumbai

At least eight persons died after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in the Raigad district of Maharashtra on April 15, police said.

The private bus was going from Pune to Mumbai when it fell into the gorge near Shingroba temple on the old Mumbai-Pune highway, police said.

There were around 40 passengers in the bus, police said, adding efforts are underway to shift the injured to nearby hospital.

The Raigad SP said rescue operations are currently underway, ANI reported on Saturday.