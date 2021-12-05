Other States

Seven, including 3 who came from Nigeria, test positive for Omicron in Pune

A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Seven persons from Pune district have tested positive for Omicron variant of coronavirus, a health official said on Sunday.

They include a woman who came from Nigeria along with her two daughters to meet her brother in adjoining Pimpri Chinchwad area, the official said. Her brother and his two daughters have also tested positive for the variant, he added.

Also Read
A scene at the LNJP hospital after India’s fifth Omicron case was detected in Delhi as a Tanzania returnee tested positive for the strain, in New Delhi on December 5, 2021.

Delhi reports first case of Omicron variant

 

Another case is of a man from Pune who returned from Finland in the last week of last month, the official said.

The total number of confirmed Omicron cases in Maharashtra has gone up to eight, he said.

A 33-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district had tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The man, a marine engineer, is currently undergoing treatment at a COVID-19 care centre in Kalyan town, located about 50 km from the State capital Mumbai.

Also Read: Was Omicron designated a variant of concern in haste?

The resident of Dombivli town had arrived in Delhi from South Africa on November 23 and had then taken a flight to Mumbai.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles

U.P. polls | Samajwadi Party finds new icon in APJ Abdul Kalam, denies loss of ‘Muslim face’

Uddhav Thackeray’s convalescence points to the Shiv Sena’s weak second rung

2022 U.P. polls | Mamata Banerjee likely to visit Varanasi, support Akhilesh Yadav

2022 U.P. polls | SP to conduct caste census if voted to power, says Om Prakash Rajbhar

BJP will never topple government, it will come to power in Rajasthan with strong mandate in 2023: Amit Shah

Congress names Lalsawta chief of its Mizoram unit

Mamata demands thorough probe into Nagaland firing incident

Sidhu does a Kejriwal, joins guest teachers' protest in Delhi

Param Bir Singh not whistleblower, flagged corruption after transfer: Maharashtra to SC

AAP MP Bhagwant Mann claims senior BJP leader offered him money, cabinet berth to join party

ED records statement of suspended Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh

Be ready for agitation like farmers, Farooq Abdullah tells party workers

Development issues facing Amethi were never raised in Parliament in past: Smriti Irani

Heavy rains lash Odisha as remnants of cyclone Jawad near coast

Cyclone Jawad: Rain lashes Kolkata, other parts of south Bengal

Prohibitory orders imposed in Muzaffarnagar till January 30

What exactly is Home Ministry doing: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over Nagaland incident

No Opposition alliance sans Congress possible at national level, says Bhupesh Baghel

Naxals burn road roller in M.P., announce bandh on December 10 against Gadchiroli encounter
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2021 7:49:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/seven-including-3-who-came-from-nigeria-test-positive-for-omicron-in-pune/article37853809.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY